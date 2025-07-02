The situation at the front — almost 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor has now reached 76.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces repel Russian offensive with 76 combat clashes and air strikes at various fronts.
- Multiple active attacks by Russian aggressors are met with a strong Ukrainian defense and worthy resistance.
- Ongoing battles in different directions including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Lyman, Siversky, and more showcase the determination of Ukrainian soldiers.
Current situation on the front on July 2
Operational information as of 16:00 02.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Eight enemy attacks were repelled today by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, and another battle is currently underway. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, dropping 16 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 196 shellings, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times near Glyboky, Vovchansk, Milovy, Ambarny and in the direction of Mytrofanivka. Our soldiers are giving a worthy rebuff, and six clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, Zeleny Hai, and towards Petropavlika.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka and in the directions of Cherneschyna and Novy Mir during the day, two clashes are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding their defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy is conducting one offensive action towards Fedorivka, the battle is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the direction of Bondarne, Markovoye, and in the area of Chasovoye Yar. Our defenders have already stopped two enemy offensive actions.
In the Toretsk direction, five clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, one clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling 19 enemy attacks, two clashes are ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes with KABs in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka and Mayak.
In the Novopavlivske direction, there were eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, and Shevchenko - two clashes are ongoing.
Defense forces are holding back the attack of the invaders in the Kamyanske area in the Orikhiv direction.
The invaders did not conduct offensive operations in the Dnieper direction , but they did launch an air strike on Kozatske.
