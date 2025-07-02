The situation at the front — almost 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 02.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Eight enemy attacks were repelled today by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, and another battle is currently underway. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, dropping 16 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 196 shellings, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times near Glyboky, Vovchansk, Milovy, Ambarny and in the direction of Mytrofanivka. Our soldiers are giving a worthy rebuff, and six clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, Zeleny Hai, and towards Petropavlika.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka and in the directions of Cherneschyna and Novy Mir during the day, two clashes are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding their defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy is conducting one offensive action towards Fedorivka, the battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the direction of Bondarne, Markovoye, and in the area of Chasovoye Yar. Our defenders have already stopped two enemy offensive actions.