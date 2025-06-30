There have been 72 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, in particular Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna Buda, and Prokhody in the Sumy region, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 168 artillery attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped three enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, Glyboky, and towards Petro-Ivanivka in the South-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor once carried out assault operations in the Pishchanye area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Novovodyan, Ridkodub, Torske and in the directions of Serednye, Olhivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. The invading units tried to advance in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction today, the occupiers made three attempts to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Predtechyny, and in the direction of Bila Hora.