There have been 72 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. In total, 72 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.

Points of attention

  • 72 combat clashes have taken place between the Ukrainian defenders and the Russian army since the start of the day.
  • The invaders launched air strikes, artillery attacks, and attempted assaults in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, and others.
  • Ukrainian forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in multiple areas, including Vovchansk, Glyboky, Hryhorivka, and Novopavlivske.

Current situation on the front on June 30

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, in particular Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna Buda, and Prokhody in the Sumy region, suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

  • In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped a total of five guided aerial bombs, and carried out 168 artillery attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

  • Ukrainian soldiers today stopped three enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk, Glyboky, and towards Petro-Ivanivka in the South-Slobozhansky direction.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor once carried out assault operations in the Pishchanye area.

  • In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Novovodyan, Ridkodub, Torske and in the directions of Serednye, Olhivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

  • In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks. The invading units tried to advance in the direction of Hryhorivka.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction today, the occupiers made three attempts to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Predtechyny, and in the direction of Bila Hora.

  • In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Yablunivka, our soldiers stopped two enemy offensive actions.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 25 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Novotoretske, Myrne, Volodymyrivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped fifteen attacks.

  • Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked eleven times in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudoga, Piddubne, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

  • In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy once tried to advance near the settlement of Malynivka.

  • Once, the aggressor attacked in the Orikhiv direction — the occupiers were trying to advance in the Kamyanske area.

  • In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted one fruitless attack.

