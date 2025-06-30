What's happening at the front — the General Staff of the AFU named the hottest areas

The 1223rd day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. In total, 137 clashes were recorded over the past day.

Current situation on the front on June 30

Operational information as of 08:00 on 06/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the updated information, the invaders carried out two missile and 62 air strikes, using 60 missiles and dropping 117 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,474 kamikaze drones to destroy the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 6,015 artillery attacks, including 59 from multiple rocket launchers.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Gremyach in Chernihiv region; Synelnykovo, Vilhuvatka, Vovchanski Khutory, Okip, Okhrimivka in Kharkiv region; Muravka, Novopavlivka — in Donetsk region; Orikhiv, Prymorske — in Zaporizhzhia region; Lviv in Kherson region.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, six command posts, three artillery systems, and two other important enemy targets.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to restrain the invaders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes — dropping 29 guided bombs, and carried out 352 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders stopped 16 enemy assault operations.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

Five attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Pishchane.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 20 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Kopanky, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Grekivka, Torske, in the Serebryansky forest and towards Novosergiivka, Olhivka, Novy Mir, Sredny, and Shandryholovy.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Viymka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five clashes were recorded yesterday near Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks — in the areas of Dachny, Toretsk, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 37 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Malynovka, Myrnograd, Horikhove, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Volodymyrivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy yesterday carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Fedorivka, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vesele, Novopil, and Rivnopil.

In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two offensive actions by enemy troops near Malynivka.

Four combat clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction — the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Kamianske.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has made five unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Dnieper direction .

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, and actively undermine the offensive potential of the occupiers in the rear.