The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian army
Over the past 24 hours, from June 29 to 30, the Russian army lost another 1,070 soldiers in battles against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed dozens of enemy cruise missiles and helicopters.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 Russian soldiers in battles within 24 hours.
  • Significant enemy equipment including cruise missiles and helicopters were also destroyed during the operation.
  • The losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine are reported in the summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The losses of the invaders are reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

  • The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 30, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,020,010 (+1,070) people wounded/killed;

  • tanks — 10,980 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,922 (+7) units;

  • artillery systems — 29,718 (+29) units;

  • MLRS — 1427 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,189 units;

  • aircraft — 420 units;

  • helicopters — 340 (+3) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42,796 (+172) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3336 (+42) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53,593 (+85) units;

  • special equipment — 3,921 units.

