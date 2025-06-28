There have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 71.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 71 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army on June 28, 2025.
- The Russian Army carried out air strikes, shelling, and attacks on various front lines, including in areas like North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Lymansky, Siversky, and more.
Current situation on the front on June 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, six clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, and also carried out 202 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, enemy units carried out six attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Vovchansk and Stroivka, two clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Vilhuvatka with anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Zeleny Gay four times, and two clashes are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
On the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance five times near Hryhorivka — all of the enemy's attempts to advance on the positions of our units were repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions four times in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and towards Yablunivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twenty-nine times today in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Koptevo, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. Fighting continues in three locations.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproenergia, and Shevchenko. Two more clashes are ongoing.
Zaliznychne and Bilogirya in the Hulyaipil direction were hit by airstrikes with unguided rockets.
In the Orikhiv direction, Kamianske and Orikhiv came under the blows of the invaders' aircraft.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-