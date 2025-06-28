There have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, six clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, and also carried out 202 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, enemy units carried out six attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Vovchansk and Stroivka, two clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Vilhuvatka with anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Zeleny Gay four times, and two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

On the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance five times near Hryhorivka — all of the enemy's attempts to advance on the positions of our units were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Bila Hora.