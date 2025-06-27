Almost 70 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 69.
Points of attention
- 69 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army on the frontline today.
- Ukrainian soldiers have repelled attacks by the invaders and are defending positions in multiple directions.
- Detailed information on combat activities in various directions including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Torets, and more.
Current situation on the front on June 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled eight attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 7 air strikes, using 12 guided bombs, and carried out 171 shelling.
Two attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Petropavlivka in the South-Slobozhansk direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy once tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Novoplatonivka area.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked eleven times today in the areas of Ridkodub, Torske and in the directions of Grekivka, Shandryholovy, and Novy Mir.
In the Siversky direction, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy attack near Ivano-Daryivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Markovoye, Predtechyny, and towards Bila Hora.
In the Torets direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalynovy and Rusyn Yar. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twenty-three times today in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske and in the directions of Poltavka, Alekseevka, Myrne, Novopavlivka. One clash continues to this day. The settlements of Poltavka and Myrnograd were hit by Russian guided aerial bombs.
In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko, Fedorivka towards Yalta, and Komar. Five out of eight enemy offensive actions were repelled, three clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy struck Kamyanske with unguided missiles.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.
