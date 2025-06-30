The General Staff of the AFU announced a successful defensive operation in Sumy region — what is known

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their defensive operation in the North Slobozhany direction and are effectively destroying the enemy, who is not abandoning attempts at assault operations in the border area of Sumy region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are counterattacking in Sumy region

The active actions of the Ukrainian defenders on this, as well as on the Kursk direction, fettered a group of Russian troops numbering about 50 thousand people, who were not transferred to other threatening directions, in particular to Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk.

At the moment, the situation has stabilized, the enemy's advance has been stopped along the line Yunakivka — Yablunivka — Novomykolaivka — Alekseevka — Kindrativka — the Russian border — a bridgehead on the territory of the Russian Federation in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region.

Our troops are holding the defense along the designated line, conducting measures to prepare and carry out counteroffensive actions to displace the enemy. Thus, as a result of the successful actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the settlement of Andriivka was liberated. In addition, our units advanced in the Oleksiivka area, pushing the enemy further away from Sumy.

The Russian aggressor is deploying its best brigades in this direction — marines, assault units, the most combat-ready units of motorized rifle troops, actively using long-range artillery, aviation, and strike drones. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to displace units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the territory of the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation. Share

Ukrainian soldiers effectively destroy enemy personnel, military equipment and weapons. Thus, in June 2025, the total losses of the enemy in the Pivtsino-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions amounted to about 9,310 servicemen, of which more than 4,470 were irretrievable, about 4,800 were medical personnel, and 42 were captured.

Also, 423 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed in a month, including six tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 89 units of artillery systems and MLRS, and three air defense systems.

Fire damage to the enemy is inflicted to a depth of up to 100 km (in particular, on the territory of the Russian Federation).

Thus, during June, the following were affected:

enemy command posts — 16,

PCB — 8,

areas of concentration of manpower — 6,

areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment — 1,

ammunition depots — 3,

warehouses of material and technical resources — 3,

UAV storage warehouses — 3,

UAV control points — 2,

rembases — 2,

logistics base and oil depot.

In total, for the period since August 2024 (since the start of the Kursk operation), enemy losses in the Kursk and Pivtsevo-Slobozhansk directions amount to more than 75,860 people, including 1,037 prisoners.