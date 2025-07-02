The AFU eliminated over 120 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat clashes have occurred, the enemy has launched two missile and 50 air strikes, using seven missiles and 60 guided bombs, used 1,206 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out almost 4,000 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.

The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 41 assault and offensive operations during the day.

The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Dachne, Alekseivka, Horikhove and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Razinoye, Molodetsky.

Fighting continues in four locations. The enemy carried out airstrikes with KABs in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka and Mayak.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 124 and wounded 87 occupiers in this direction.

Destroyed:

13 motorcycles,

2 guns,

6 UAVs,

3 satellite communication terminals,

UAV control point,

2 shelters for personnel.

In addition, four motorcycles, two guns, three mortars, and three enemy personnel shelters were damaged.