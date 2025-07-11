The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized almost 200 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized almost 200 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy has launched 57 air strikes, dropped 82 KABs, carried out 1,178 kamikaze drone strikes, and 3,972 shelling of our troops' positions.

Points of attention

  • 145 combat clashes have taken place in the Pokrovsky direction, with the enemy launching 57 air strikes and numerous other forms of attacks.
  • The defense forces are focused on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential in areas such as Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, and Novoukrainka.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on July 11

The defense forces are directing their efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans and exhaust their combat potential.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 45 attempts to press our units.

The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko and in the direction of Pokrovska, Serhiivka and Rodynske. Three clashes are ongoing.

The aggressor's aviation carried out strikes with KABs on the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Suvorovo, and Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 121 and wounded 77 occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed:

  • 6 motorcycles,

  • car,

  • gun,

  • satellite communication terminal,

  • 5 UAVs,

  • 2 UAV antennas,

  • UAV control point.

Two cannons, three motorcycles, and 15 shelters for the invaders' personnel were also damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated over 120 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation on the front — the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia is attacking with various types of UAVs". The National Guard described the situation in the Pokrovsky direction
a drone

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?