The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized almost 200 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy has launched 57 air strikes, dropped 82 KABs, carried out 1,178 kamikaze drone strikes, and 3,972 shelling of our troops' positions.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on July 11

The defense forces are directing their efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans and exhaust their combat potential.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 45 attempts to press our units.

The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko and in the direction of Pokrovska, Serhiivka and Rodynske. Three clashes are ongoing.

The aggressor's aviation carried out strikes with KABs on the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Suvorovo, and Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 121 and wounded 77 occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed:

6 motorcycles,

car,

gun,

satellite communication terminal,

5 UAVs,

2 UAV antennas,

UAV control point.