"Russia is attacking with various types of UAVs". The National Guard described the situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Russian occupation forces have increased the number of various types of drones three to four times in certain areas along the entire front line, especially in the Pokrovskoye direction.
Points of attention
Russia has increased the number of drone attacks in the Pokrovsky direction
This was stated on television by the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, Ruslan Muzychuk.
The spokesman added that the number of air attacks is also increasing both in the border area and in the conflict zone.
In general, the number, including strike drones, in front-line areas, and in particular in the area of performing tasks on the front line, is also increasing. Now, every day, the Defense Forces record thousands of different strikes on the front line: these are FPV drones, Mavics, those that carry combat loads, and Lancets.
He noted that the Russians are also trying to increase their electronic warfare and reconnaissance capabilities.
According to him, this day, out of 40 combat clashes that the guardsmen repelled along the front line, 80% were assaults in the Pokrovsky direction. The occupiers also actively tried to operate in the Novopavlivsky and Lymansky directions.
During the day, the guardsmen mainly destroyed enemy infantry, these were assault groups that tried to operate in numbers from two to five people, and as for the destruction of equipment, it was mainly motorcycles or automobiles.
Muzychuk summarized that in June the occupiers lost just over 32,000 personnel, which is one of the lowest figures since the spring of 2024.
