Over the last 24 hours, from July 13 to 14, the army of the Russian invaders lost 1,130 soldiers, 3 tanks, and 102 units of automotive equipment at the front.

Current losses of the Russian army at the front

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 14, 2025 are approximately: