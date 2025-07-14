The AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, from July 13 to 14, the army of the Russian invaders lost 1,130 soldiers, 3 tanks, and 102 units of automotive equipment at the front.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated over 1,100 Russian soldiers, 3 tanks, and 102 units of automotive equipment within 24 hours.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disclosed the combat losses of the Russian invaders, emphasizing the ongoing conflicts and casualties.
- The total enemy combat losses since the beginning of the conflict include thousands of wounded and killed personnel, as well as the loss of various military equipment.
Current losses of the Russian army at the front
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 14, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,035,060 (+1,130) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,019 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,987 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 30,294 (+51) units;
MLRS — 1438 units (+0);
air defense systems — 1194 units (+0);
aircraft — 421 units (+0);
helicopters — 340 units (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 45,635 (+124) units;
cruise missiles — 3491 units (+0);
ships/boats — 28 units (+0);
submarines — 1 unit (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55,025 (+102) units;
special equipment — 3932 (+3) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-