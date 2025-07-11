As noted by the UK intelligence agency, it decided to analyze the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine for 2025. It concluded that the aggressor country could have lost approximately 236 thousand soldiers killed and wounded during the specified period.
Points of attention
- The report suggests that the use of Russian troops as 'cannon fodder' by Vladimir Putin is evident in the colossal casualties suffered by the invaders during the conflict.
- The analysis also points out that the seasonal variations in the losses of Russian troops could be attributed to improved weather conditions affecting the survival rate of the wounded.
Russian army losses continue to rise
The UK Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the number of dead and wounded Russian invaders has exceeded 1 million.
British intelligence officers analyzed data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The point is that Russia's average daily losses in June 2025 were approximately 1,080 people, and a total of 32,000 people per month.
In addition, it is noted that since March 2025, Russia's loss rate has been moderately decreasing every month.
It also indicated that the average daily rate in June was the lowest since April 2024.
British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy recently stressed that the one million Russian force losses in Ukraine indicate that Vladimir Putin is using Russians as "cannon fodder."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-