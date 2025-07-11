As noted by the UK intelligence agency, it decided to analyze the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine for 2025. It concluded that the aggressor country could have lost approximately 236 thousand soldiers killed and wounded during the specified period.

Russian army losses continue to rise

The UK Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the number of dead and wounded Russian invaders has exceeded 1 million.

British intelligence officers analyzed data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The point is that Russia's average daily losses in June 2025 were approximately 1,080 people, and a total of 32,000 people per month.

In addition, it is noted that since March 2025, Russia's loss rate has been moderately decreasing every month.

It also indicated that the average daily rate in June was the lowest since April 2024.

In the previous years of the war, with the onset of summer, there was a moderate decrease in the losses of Russian troops, which was probably due to improved weather conditions, which contributed to an increase in the survival rate of the wounded. Share

British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy recently stressed that the one million Russian force losses in Ukraine indicate that Vladimir Putin is using Russians as "cannon fodder."