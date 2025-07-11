British intelligence revealed colossal losses of the Russian army in 2025
Ukraine
British intelligence revealed colossal losses of the Russian army in 2025

UK Ministry of Defence
Russian army losses continue to rise
As noted by the UK intelligence agency, it decided to analyze the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine for 2025. It concluded that the aggressor country could have lost approximately 236 thousand soldiers killed and wounded during the specified period.

  • The report suggests that the use of Russian troops as 'cannon fodder' by Vladimir Putin is evident in the colossal casualties suffered by the invaders during the conflict.
  • The analysis also points out that the seasonal variations in the losses of Russian troops could be attributed to improved weather conditions affecting the survival rate of the wounded.

Russian army losses continue to rise

The UK Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the number of dead and wounded Russian invaders has exceeded 1 million.

British intelligence officers analyzed data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The point is that Russia's average daily losses in June 2025 were approximately 1,080 people, and a total of 32,000 people per month.

In addition, it is noted that since March 2025, Russia's loss rate has been moderately decreasing every month.

It also indicated that the average daily rate in June was the lowest since April 2024.

In the previous years of the war, with the onset of summer, there was a moderate decrease in the losses of Russian troops, which was probably due to improved weather conditions, which contributed to an increase in the survival rate of the wounded.

British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy recently stressed that the one million Russian force losses in Ukraine indicate that Vladimir Putin is using Russians as "cannon fodder."

