The situation on the front — the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 72 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.
Points of attention
- 72 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army on July 17, with intense fighting in the Pokrovsky direction.
- The Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in multiple directions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, and Lymansky, demonstrating resilience in the face of aggression.
- Enemy forces conducted air strikes, launching guided bombs and shelling positions and settlements, emphasizing the severity of the conflict.
Current situation on the front on July 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there have been seven attacks by enemy troops since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 181 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, another clash is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Okip, Borshchova, Vovchansk, and Chugunivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Zeleny Gay, and in the direction of Pishchanye.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Serebryanka and towards Shandryholovy, five clashes are still ongoing.
Twice the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversky direction , the aggressor was active in the Hryhorivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks in the direction of Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyny.
In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out six assault operations in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovskaya direction, the Russian invaders made 28 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Muravka, Alekseevka and in the direction of Pokrovska and Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 25 enemy attacks, three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders six times in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. The defense forces repelled three enemy assaults, and three more clashes are still ongoing.
No enemy attacks were recorded in the Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Prydniprov directions , but the enemy carried out airstrikes on Stepnohirsk and Olhivka.
