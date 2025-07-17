The situation on the front — the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there have been seven attacks by enemy troops since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 10 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 181 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, another clash is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Okip, Borshchova, Vovchansk, and Chugunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Zeleny Gay, and in the direction of Pishchanye.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Serebryanka and towards Shandryholovy, five clashes are still ongoing.

Twice the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversky direction , the aggressor was active in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks in the direction of Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyny.