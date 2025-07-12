The situation at the front — 120 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 12.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Eleven clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 141 shelling attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Zeleny Gay — towards the settlement of Novoosinove.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seventeen times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Mir, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka and Dronivka. Seven clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive operations in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Viyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults by Russian invaders. The enemy tried to break through in the area of the settlements of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora.