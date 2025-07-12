The situation at the front — 120 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance and are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. To date, 120 combat clashes have taken place.
Points of attention
- 120 combat clashes have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army, with the Ukrainian military successfully holding back the advancing enemy.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information detailing the ongoing clashes, air strikes, and offensive actions across different directions in Ukraine.
Current situation on the front on July 12
Operational information as of 16:00 12.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Eleven clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy launched six air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 141 shelling attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, and Chuhunivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Zeleny Gay — towards the settlement of Novoosinove.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seventeen times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Mir, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka and Dronivka. Seven clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy conducted two offensive operations in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Viyimka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults by Russian invaders. The enemy tried to break through in the area of the settlements of Klishchiivka and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 36 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirovo, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Filiya and Alekseevka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 30 enemy attacks.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders eight times in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Filiya, Myrne, Shevchenko, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole and towards the settlement of Novopavlivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Charivne.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy assaults in the Kamyanske area. The settlements of Novoandreyevka and Plavni were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times, but was unsuccessful.
