There have been 92 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 92 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- 92 combat clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian army today, with Ukrainian defenders successfully holding the lines and disrupting enemy plans.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine details the ongoing clashes in various directions, including the North Slobozhansk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and other directions.
Current situation on the front on July 11
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions today, and two clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped a total of five guided bombs, and carried out 144 shellings.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy offensive in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka. The areas of the settlements of Velykyi Burluk, Odradne, and Vilhuvatka were affected by enemy air strikes.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy twice advanced on the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, 20 clashes took place today, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Seredne, Kolodyazi, and in the directions of Shandryholovy, Torske, and Serebryanka.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy launched two attacks today. The occupier units tried to advance near Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnyokamyansky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the directions of Predtechyny and Bila Hora.
The defense forces have already successfully stopped five enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka. Two more attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance on the positions of our troops 35 times. Our defenders have already repelled 30 enemy attacks, the fighting does not cease. The aggressor's aviation carried out strikes with KABs on the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Suvorovo and Pokrovsk.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Novosilka, and Zelenye Pole. Another enemy attack is still ongoing. Air strikes hit Sichneve and Velykymykhaylivka.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions , but carried out air strikes in the areas of Poltavka, Hulyaipil, and Prymorske.
In the Dnieper direction, the aggressor carried out four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders. Lviv and Olhivka were hit by unguided air missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-