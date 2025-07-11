There have been 92 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions today, and two clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped a total of five guided bombs, and carried out 144 shellings.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy offensive in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka. The areas of the settlements of Velykyi Burluk, Odradne, and Vilhuvatka were affected by enemy air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy twice advanced on the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, 20 clashes took place today, five of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Seredne, Kolodyazi, and in the directions of Shandryholovy, Torske, and Serebryanka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy launched two attacks today. The occupier units tried to advance near Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnyokamyansky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the directions of Predtechyny and Bila Hora.