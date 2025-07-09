There have been 112 battles between the AFUk and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 07/09/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Seven clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropped a total of nine guided aerial bombs and carried out 170 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe and towards Lyptsy and Petro-Ivanivka. The settlements of Okhrimivka, Krugle, Odradne and Artilne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the invaders have occurred since the beginning of the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepovaya Novoselivka, Radkivka, and towards Novoosynovoye. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Seredne, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Serebryanka. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamyanske, and Viyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasovy Yar, and Predtechyny, and two more clashes are ongoing.