There have been 112 battles between the AFUk and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 112 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
A total of 112 battles have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
The Ukrainian defenders have been successful in repelling enemy attacks in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, and South-Slobozhansk.
Current situation on the front on July 9
Operational information as of 16:00 07/09/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Seven clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out 5 air strikes, dropped a total of nine guided aerial bombs and carried out 170 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Krasne Pershe and towards Lyptsy and Petro-Ivanivka. The settlements of Okhrimivka, Krugle, Odradne and Artilne were subjected to air strikes.
In the Kupyansk direction, three attacks by the invaders have occurred since the beginning of the day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepovaya Novoselivka, Radkivka, and towards Novoosynovoye. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Seredne, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and towards Serebryanka. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out six offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamyanske, and Viyimka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasovy Yar, and Predtechyny, and two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Pleshchiivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 36 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka and towards the settlements of Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, Rodynske.
The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 32 attacks, with four clashes still ongoing. The settlements of Shakhove, Poltavka, Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Pokrovsk were hit by airstrikes.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 17 times near the settlements of Yalta, Myrne, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Eleven clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the settlement of Verbove was hit by an airstrike with unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Novodanylivka area. The enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and Plavni.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to advance. The settlement of Odradokamyanka was subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
