The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 07.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four enemy attacks today, and another clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out five strikes, dropping eight guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 150 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times today in the areas of Vovchansk, Zeleny, Ambarny, and towards Kutkivka, and three clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers launched an attack in the Golubivka area and were repulsed.

In the Lymansk direction, the invading army has today launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novy Mir, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the Serebryansk Forest, as well as in the direction of Serebryanka and Olhivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Markovoye, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all four attacks.