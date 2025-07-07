The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. The total number of combat engagements has now reached 97.
Points of attention
- Almost 100 battles have been fought between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army, with Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelling multiple attacks.
- Terrorists continue to pose a threat, targeting Ukrainian cities and villages, as the conflict escalates in various directions.
Current situation on the front on July 7
Operational information as of 16:00 07.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four enemy attacks today, and another clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out five strikes, dropping eight guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 150 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times today in the areas of Vovchansk, Zeleny, Ambarny, and towards Kutkivka, and three clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers launched an attack in the Golubivka area and were repulsed.
In the Lymansk direction, the invading army has today launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novy Mir, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the Serebryansk Forest, as well as in the direction of Serebryanka and Olhivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Markovoye, Predtechyny, and Bila Hora. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all four attacks.
In the Torets direction, the enemy is trying to wedge into our defenses in the Diliivka area. Our defenders have repelled three assaults by the invaders, and another battle is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 40 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 37 attacks.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops, and eight more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.
In the Hulyaipil direction, a battle is underway in the Malynivka area, and Ukrainian defenders have already repelled another enemy attack.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks, in the Kamyanske area and towards Malaya Tokmachka. The aggressor's aircraft struck Primorske with unguided aircraft missiles.
In the Dnieper direction, the settlement of Kozatske was hit by an airstrike.
