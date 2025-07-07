The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the last 24 hours, from July 6 to 7, the army of the Russian invaders lost 1,100 soldiers and 33 artillery systems at the front.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian Federation

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 7, 2025 are approximately: