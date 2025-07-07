The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the last 24 hours, from July 6 to 7, the army of the Russian invaders lost 1,100 soldiers and 33 artillery systems at the front.
Points of attention
- Over the last 24 hours, the Russian army experienced significant losses with 1,100 soldiers and 33 artillery systems at the front.
- The total combat losses of the Russian army in the ongoing war against Ukraine are estimated at approximately 1,027,540 wounded or killed.
- From February 24, 2022, to July 7, 2025, the Russian army has lost considerable military assets including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, UAVs, and more.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 7, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,027,540 (+1,100) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 10,995 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,963 (+7) units;
artillery systems — 29,993 (+33) units;
MLRS — 1,432 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1,192 (+0) units;
aircraft — 421 (+1) units;
helicopters — 340 units (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 44,058 (+233) units;
cruise missiles — 3,439 units (+0);
ships/boats — 28 units (+0);
submarines — 1 unit (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54,370 (+118) units;
special equipment — 3927 (+2) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-