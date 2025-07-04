What's happening at the front — the formation of the General Staff of the AFU

Operational information as of 16:00 04.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 11 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 160 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops, two more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Glyboky, and Zeleny. The settlement of Vilhuvatka was hit by an airstrike.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried four times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Golubivka and Zelenyy Gay, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske, and four clashes are ongoing.