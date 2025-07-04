What's happening at the front — the formation of the General Staff of the AFU

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 77 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- Defense forces of the AFU are actively engaging in combat to prevent Russian invaders from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, with 77 combat clashes reported since the beginning of the day.
- Strategic directions like North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Torets, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivske, Orikhiv, and Dnieper are witnessing ongoing battles and enemy assaults.
Current situation on the front on July 4
Operational information as of 16:00 04.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 11 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 160 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops, two more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Glyboky, and Zeleny. The settlement of Vilhuvatka was hit by an airstrike.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried four times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Golubivka and Zelenyy Gay, and the battle is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Nadiya, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske, and four clashes are ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations towards the settlements of Romanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 30 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 27 enemy attacks, three clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation dropped aerial bombs on Novopavlivka.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. The defense forces repelled eight enemy assaults, and two more attacks are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Kamiansky area and towards Novoandriyevka. The aggressor's aircraft carried out airstrikes on the Kamiansky area.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the invaders in the area of the Antoniv Bridge, and another clash is ongoing.
