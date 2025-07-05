Almost 100 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 91 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- Ongoing conflict: Since the beginning of the day, there have been 91 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army.
- Enemy tactics: The Russian army conducted four airstrikes, dropped 10 guided bombs, and carried out 121 shelling of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.
- Operational updates: Detailed information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the current situation in various directions of the Ukrainian front.
Current situation on the front on July 5
Operational information as of 16:00 05.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 15 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and also carried out 121 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Kolodyazi.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, Torske, and Hryhorivka, and three clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Verkhnyokamyansky and Ivano-Daryivka.
Our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Rusyn Yar. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 30 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 25 attacks, five clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation dropped aerial bombs on Pokrovsk.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Novopil. The defense forces repelled four enemy assaults, and five more attacks are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Malynivka area seven times. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Kamyanske area four times.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders. The aggressor's aircraft carried out an airstrike in the Olhivka area.
