Almost 100 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 05.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 15 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and also carried out 121 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Kolodyazi.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, Torske, and Hryhorivka, and three clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Verkhnyokamyansky and Ivano-Daryivka.