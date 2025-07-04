On July 3, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation for the second time this week. In addition, our defenders struck the command post of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Precision strikes by the Ukrainian Air Force targeted two Russian army command posts, disrupting their operations in the region.
- Ukraine is resolute in defending its sovereign territory and aims to withdraw all Russian troops from its borders to restore peace.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are focused on dismantling the aggressor's command system through constant precision strikes.
The General Staff confirmed the defeat of two command posts of the Russian army
Enemy losses are being determined, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to consistently destroy the aggressor's armed forces' command system.
