The Ukrainian Air Force struck two command posts of the Russian army

On July 3, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation for the second time this week. In addition, our defenders struck the command post of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The General Staff confirmed the defeat of two command posts of the Russian army

Enemy losses are being determined, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Our constant precision strikes significantly reduce the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the region. Any efforts aimed at continuing the occupation of Ukraine's sovereign territory will be met with precise retaliation and will cost the enemy dearly.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to consistently destroy the aggressor's armed forces' command system.