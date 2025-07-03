The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the destruction of a Russian military-industrial complex facility in the Lipetsk region

As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian aggressor, on the night of July 3, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on JSC "Energia" (Yelets, Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation).
- Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on an important facility of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Lipetsk region.
- The destroyed plant was a manufacturer of batteries and accumulators for various types of Russian armed forces, including guided missiles and precision-guided bombs.
- The attack also targeted a Russian army ammunition depot near Velyky Orekhovye in the Donetsk Oblast, causing a powerful secondary detonation and hitting an important facility of the enemy's military-industrial complex.
This plant is engaged in ensuring the mass production of batteries and accumulators for weapons of the Russian armed forces.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In particular, for universal glide and correction modules. This is a Russian development that converts conventional free-falling aerial bombs into gliding aerial bombs with increased accuracy and range.
In addition, this military-industrial complex enterprise produces batteries and accumulators for Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems, Kh-35U sea-based cruise missiles, and energy modules for specialized complexes.
Explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant. Production was stopped.
The results of the fire damage are being clarified.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed the defeat of a Russian army BC formation in the area of Velyky Orekhovye in the Donetsk Oblast.
The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
