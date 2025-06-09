The General Staff confirmed the defeat of Russian military aircraft at the Savasleyka airfield

On the night of June 9, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the successful operation to destroy the occupiers' aircraft.
The Russian aggressor uses it to strike at the territory of Ukraine. In particular, MiG-31K fighters, which carry Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, regularly take off from this military facility.
According to preliminary information, two enemy aircraft were hit (probably MiG-31 and Su-30/34 aircraft).
The results of the combat work are being clarified.
