The General Staff confirmed the defeat of Russian military aircraft at the Savasleyka airfield
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Savasleyka airfield
On the night of June 9, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in collaboration with other defense components, successfully targeted the Savasleyka airfield in Russia, leading to damage on Russian military aircraft.
  • The operation resulted in the destruction of Russian military aircraft, including MiG-31s and Su-30/34s, known for their significance in Russian attacks on Ukraine.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the operation's success, emphasizing the strategic importance of neutralizing Russian military assets in the region.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian military aircraft at Savasleyka airfield

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the successful operation to destroy the occupiers' aircraft.

The Russian aggressor uses it to strike at the territory of Ukraine. In particular, MiG-31K fighters, which carry Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, regularly take off from this military facility.

According to preliminary information, two enemy aircraft were hit (probably MiG-31 and Su-30/34 aircraft).

The results of the combat work are being clarified.

