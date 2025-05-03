Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down second Russian plane in a day — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down second Russian plane in a day — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
As a result of the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, another Russian plane was destroyed - the second in a day. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports the destruction of a Russian plane and military depots in a successful operation.
  • Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down two Russian planes in Crimea within 24 hours, showcasing Ukrainian military capabilities.

Ukraine shoots down second Russian plane in a day

The president also announced the destruction of military depots of the Russian army.

The shooting down of a Russian plane by our naval drone was brilliant. Proof of Ukrainian capabilities. Our army carried out a very successful operation against military facilities in the territory of Crimea. Another minus, the second Russian plane in a day. Military depots were also destroyed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

We will remind you that on May 2, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, in cooperation with the SBU and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, eliminated a Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea.

