Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down second Russian plane in a day — Zelenskyy

As a result of the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, another Russian plane was destroyed - the second in a day. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address.

Ukraine shoots down second Russian plane in a day

The president also announced the destruction of military depots of the Russian army.

The shooting down of a Russian plane by our naval drone was brilliant. Proof of Ukrainian capabilities. Our army carried out a very successful operation against military facilities in the territory of Crimea. Another minus, the second Russian plane in a day. Military depots were also destroyed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

We will remind you that on May 2, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, in cooperation with the SBU and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, eliminated a Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea.