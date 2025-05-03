Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down second Russian plane in a day — Zelenskyy

As a result of the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, another Russian plane was destroyed - the second in a day. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening address.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports the destruction of a Russian plane and military depots in a successful operation.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down two Russian planes in Crimea within 24 hours, showcasing Ukrainian military capabilities.
Ukraine shoots down second Russian plane in a day
The president also announced the destruction of military depots of the Russian army.
We will remind you that on May 2, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, in cooperation with the SBU and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, eliminated a Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea.
