Shoots down planes. Ukraine has developed a laser weapon "Trident" — Sukharevskiy

Ukraine currently has a laser weapon, its name is "Trident", and a project is also being developed to use a "uterus" drone with two FPVs.

This was announced by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky.

We can state that today Ukraine is, if I'm not mistaken, the fifth country that can say that it has a laser. Today, we can already shoot down planes with this laser at an altitude of over 2 km, he said during an address to the participants of the conference "European Defense Industry: Prospects for Cooperation with the Ukrainian Defense Industry", organized by the We Build Ukraine analytical center. Vadym Sukharevsky Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Sukharevskiy, the Unmanned Systems Forces are now on their way to scaling up and amplifying the laser.

"It really works, it really exists," the colonel emphasized.

He specifically drew attention to the development of "mother" drones that carry light strike drones.

Today we use so-called "mother" drones, FPV carriers, with a cruising depth of over 70 km. They carry 2 FPVs under them and actually act as a repeater and hit deep enemy targets. In my opinion, this is a real breakthrough.

As Sukharevsky noted, scaling this project is one of the most promising elements in his work.

Speaking generally about the Unmanned Systems Forces, the commander noted that "we are less than six months old," and at this stage there are already combat and scientific units "that cover the air, land, and water components." According to him, the UAS group operates along the entire front line.

Ukraine continues to strengthen the SBS

On October 29, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, officially confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers had included the Unmanned Systems Forces Command in the list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment, which are purchased through the Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications Service.

We continue to scale the Unmanned Systems Forces — a unique branch of the military that is not found in any army in the world. The government has included the UAS Command in the list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment, which are purchased through the Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications Service.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, this decision will make it possible to strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian soldiers on land, in the air, and at sea more quickly and effectively.