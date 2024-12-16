Shoots down planes. Ukraine has developed a laser weapon "Trident" — Sukharevskiy

Ukraine currently has a laser weapon, its name is "Trident", and a project is also being developed to use a "uterus" drone with two FPVs.
Ukraine has a laser weapon “Trident”
This was announced by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky.
According to Sukharevskiy, the Unmanned Systems Forces are now on their way to scaling up and amplifying the laser.
"It really works, it really exists," the colonel emphasized.
He specifically drew attention to the development of "mother" drones that carry light strike drones.
As Sukharevsky noted, scaling this project is one of the most promising elements in his work.
Speaking generally about the Unmanned Systems Forces, the commander noted that "we are less than six months old," and at this stage there are already combat and scientific units "that cover the air, land, and water components." According to him, the UAS group operates along the entire front line.
Ukraine continues to strengthen the SBS
On October 29, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, officially confirmed that the Cabinet of Ministers had included the Unmanned Systems Forces Command in the list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment, which are purchased through the Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications Service.
According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, this decision will make it possible to strengthen the capabilities of Ukrainian soldiers on land, in the air, and at sea more quickly and effectively.
In addition, it is emphasized that now the Unmanned Systems Forces will be able to quickly form the needs of the front in the field of unmanned systems and countering Russian drones.
