Ukraine can bypass Russia's army by drone number, Unmanned Systems Forces chief says

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyy, said that the Ukrainian army has not lost the number of drones and may even win against the Russians.

The Armed Forces can surpass the Russian army in the number of drones

As the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyy, said, in these two quarters of this year, Ukraine has already supplied the troops with six times more drones than last year.

And this is a joint victory of both the General Staff and the Ministry of Defence. We are clearly cooler in choosing and maneuvering means. We have more than 165 developments of various types that are tested and used on the battlefield. In terms of the number of drones, we clearly won't lose, maybe we will win, — noted Sukharevskyy.

In Ukraine, they are working on the creation of combat drones with artificial intelligence

At once, several Ukrainian startups are developing artificial intelligence (AI) systems that enable unmanned aerial vehicles to work under the influence of electronic warfare (EW) and to unite in groups to perform tasks.

According to the agency, the work is carried out in two main directions. The first direction covers the creation of visual systems that would help identify targets and guide UAVs to them, as well as terrain mapping for navigation. The second direction is programs that enable drones to work in interconnected "flocks".

The Swarmer company, in particular, is working on similar technology. Engineers develop Styx software that connects drones in a swarm.

The system controls a reconnaissance network and combat drones of various sizes in the air and on the ground. Each UAV can plan its route and predict the behaviour of others in the swarm. Human intervention is only required to enable the command to strike.

When you try to scale (with human pilots) it just doesn't work. Managing a swarm of 10 or 20 drones or robots is almost impossible for people, — noted Swarmer CEO Serhiy Kuprienko.

According to Serhiy Kuprienko, it is difficult for UAV operators to manage operations involving more than five devices, while AI can process hundreds of data simultaneously. In addition, automation will help protect operators working near the front lines.