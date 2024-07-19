Ukraine can bypass Russia's army by drone number, Unmanned Systems Forces chief says

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyy, said that the Ukrainian army has not lost the number of drones and may even win against the Russians.
The Armed Forces can surpass the Russian army in the number of drones
As the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Vadym Sukharevskyy, said, in these two quarters of this year, Ukraine has already supplied the troops with six times more drones than last year.
In Ukraine, they are working on the creation of combat drones with artificial intelligence
At once, several Ukrainian startups are developing artificial intelligence (AI) systems that enable unmanned aerial vehicles to work under the influence of electronic warfare (EW) and to unite in groups to perform tasks.
According to the agency, the work is carried out in two main directions. The first direction covers the creation of visual systems that would help identify targets and guide UAVs to them, as well as terrain mapping for navigation. The second direction is programs that enable drones to work in interconnected "flocks".
The Swarmer company, in particular, is working on similar technology. Engineers develop Styx software that connects drones in a swarm.
The system controls a reconnaissance network and combat drones of various sizes in the air and on the ground. Each UAV can plan its route and predict the behaviour of others in the swarm. Human intervention is only required to enable the command to strike.
According to Serhiy Kuprienko, it is difficult for UAV operators to manage operations involving more than five devices, while AI can process hundreds of data simultaneously. In addition, automation will help protect operators working near the front lines.
Styx technology is currently in development and has only been tested on the battlefield as an experiment.
