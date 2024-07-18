SSU drones hit Russian military base in occupied Crimea

On the night of July 18, naval and aerial drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the Russian Coast Guard base on Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. Sources inform that the SSU worked together with the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Last night, the occupation naval forces of the Russian Federation conducted training on the protection of the water area of Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. Thanks to SSU drones, these exercises became a failure, because the Russians were unable to protect even their base, not to mention the water area of the lake. Share

According to sources, as a result of the combined attack of sea and air drones on the base of the Coast Guard of the Russian Federation, the following were damaged and disabled:

HQ with a control point;

warehouse of ammunition and equipment;

electric substation;

technical facilities;

firing positions of the Russian occupiers.

Explosions in the Crimea: what is known

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing of 33 drones over the occupied Crimea and ten unmanned boats in the Black Sea on the night of July 18.

The monitoring group Crimean Wind recorded fires near Lake Donuzlav. Explosions rocked there at night.

Drone attack on the S-400/S-300 air defence division in occupied Sevastopol

On July 15, in the area of Cape Fiolent of Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by Russia, there were hits on the Russian army's military unit. One of the enemy's radar stations has probably been damaged.

A division of S-400/S-300 systems from the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment is located on the territory of the military unit on Cape Fiolent near Sevastopol, where the explosions occurred.

Eight explosions rocked the area. One of the radar stations was probably damaged during the attack, and there was also an explosion at the S-400 position.