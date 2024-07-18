SSU drones hit Russian military base in occupied Crimea

On the night of July 18, naval and aerial drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the Russian Coast Guard base on Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. Sources inform that the SSU worked together with the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Points of attention
- On the night of July 18, the SSU attacked the Russian base in Crimea with drones, together with the Ukrainian Navy.
- The drone attack disabled the headquarters, ammunition depots, and technical facilities of the enemy.
- The monitoring group recorded fires near Lake Donuzlav and heard explosions on the night of July 18.
SSU attacked the Russian military base in Crimea with drones
According to sources, as a result of the combined attack of sea and air drones on the base of the Coast Guard of the Russian Federation, the following were damaged and disabled:
HQ with a control point;
warehouse of ammunition and equipment;
electric substation;
technical facilities;
firing positions of the Russian occupiers.
Explosions in the Crimea: what is known
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing of 33 drones over the occupied Crimea and ten unmanned boats in the Black Sea on the night of July 18.
The monitoring group Crimean Wind recorded fires near Lake Donuzlav. Explosions rocked there at night.
Drone attack on the S-400/S-300 air defence division in occupied Sevastopol
On July 15, in the area of Cape Fiolent of Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by Russia, there were hits on the Russian army's military unit. One of the enemy's radar stations has probably been damaged.
A division of S-400/S-300 systems from the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment is located on the territory of the military unit on Cape Fiolent near Sevastopol, where the explosions occurred.
Eight explosions rocked the area. One of the radar stations was probably damaged during the attack, and there was also an explosion at the S-400 position.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-