SBU drones attacked an ammunition depot of the Russian army in the Voronezh region — sources

The explosions on July 7 in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation were the result of an attack by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine. A large warehouse of ammunition was hit.

What is known about the SBU drone attack on the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation

It is reported that thanks to drones, the powerful "cotton" visited the field ammunition depot near the village of Serhiivka.

On 9,000 square meters, the enemy stored surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery, and boxes of cartridges for firearms.

It is from this warehouse that the occupiers supply ammunition to their troops in Ukraine, the sources said.

Local residents heard an explosion at night, after which a powerful detonation began. The column of smoke can be seen tens of kilometers away.

They say that, according to the "cotton" forecast from the SBU, in the near future there will be a high probability of sudden detonations at the facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex, which is working for the war against Ukraine, the sources added.

It should be noted that the village of Serhiivka is located in the border area with Ukraine.

What preceded it

Russian mass media reported on July 7 about the arrivals in the Podgorensky District of the Voronezh Region. As a result, the detonation of "explosive objects" has been going on for several hours.

The local governor Oleksandr Gusev noted that 50 people were evacuated to temporary accommodation points. Some residents of nearby settlements went to visit their relatives.

Detonation of explosive objects began in the Pidigir district. According to preliminary data, none of the citizens were injured. Operational services, military and government representatives are working on the spot to eliminate the emergency, the governor reported.

It was also reported that the fire at one of the oil depots in the Krasnodar Territory was extinguished only on the second day after the drone attack.