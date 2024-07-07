SBU drones attacked an ammunition depot of the Russian army in the Voronezh region — sources

The explosions on July 7 in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation were the result of an attack by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine. A large warehouse of ammunition was hit.
- The fire at one of the Krasnodar Krai oil depots was extinguished on the second day after the drone attack.
What is known about the SBU drone attack on the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation
It is reported that thanks to drones, the powerful "cotton" visited the field ammunition depot near the village of Serhiivka.
On 9,000 square meters, the enemy stored surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missiles, shells for tanks and artillery, and boxes of cartridges for firearms.
Local residents heard an explosion at night, after which a powerful detonation began. The column of smoke can be seen tens of kilometers away.
It should be noted that the village of Serhiivka is located in the border area with Ukraine.
What preceded it
Russian mass media reported on July 7 about the arrivals in the Podgorensky District of the Voronezh Region. As a result, the detonation of "explosive objects" has been going on for several hours.
The local governor Oleksandr Gusev noted that 50 people were evacuated to temporary accommodation points. Some residents of nearby settlements went to visit their relatives.
It was also reported that the fire at one of the oil depots in the Krasnodar Territory was extinguished only on the second day after the drone attack.
