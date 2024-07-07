The Russians managed to extinguish the oil depot only on the second day after the drone attack

In the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, a fire at one of the oil depots was extinguished only on the second day. Fuel tanks were on fire after a drone attack on July 6.

As reported by the regional operational headquarters, the fire at the oil depot in the town of Leningrad, caused by an attack by drones, has been extinguished.

It should be noted that on the night of July 6, objects in the Yei, Leningrad and Pavliv districts were attacked. In particular, in Yeysk, the debris of the drone damaged the tower of the cellular operator.

What is known about the July 6 drone attack on Russian oil depots

The so-called "Opershtab" of the Krasnodar region stated that the targets of the drones were objects in several municipalities of the region — Yei, Leningrad and Pavliv.

In Yeysk, the drones were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, but "minor damage" to the cellular tower was recorded due to falling debris.

Tanks with fuel were on fire in the village of Pavlivska. The Russian Federation announced that they repelled the drone attack, and the cause of the fire was the fall of UAV fragments at the oil depot.

Also, thanks to the work of the Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation, a tank with fuel was burning in the town of Leningrad.

Also, as a result of a drone attack on Russian Rostov, fragments of one of the UAVs fell on the territory of the Novoshakhty Oil Products Plant in Zaliznychny district. There is no damage.