Ukraine will receive Mirage 2000-5 fighters from France by the end of the first quarter of 2025.
This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
Mirage 2000-5 fighters will be in Ukraine
The Mirage 2000 is a French fourth-generation multi-role fighter that has served many countries around the world for decades and continues to do so. The Mirage 2000 can perform a wide range of missions, from intercepting air targets to delivering precision strikes on ground targets.
The Mirage has a specific advantage over the F-16
According to Robinson, French fighters in Ukraine will become another combat platform capable of launching Western Storm Shadow missiles.
As is known, with the help of the latter, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy many enemy targets on the front and beyond.
What is important to understand is that American F-16 fighters, some of which have already been received by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, are not adapted for Storm Shadow missiles, so Soviet-designed Su-24 aircraft are used to launch them.
