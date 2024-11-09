Mirage fighters for Ukraine. The specialist named the main advantage

As you know, France will soon hand over its Mirage 2000 fighters to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Tim Robinson, a specialist in military aviation from the Royal Aeronautical Society of Great Britain, emphasized that they have a very useful feature.
Mirages have a specific advantage over the F-16
According to Robinson, the French fighters in Ukraine will become another combat platform capable of launching the Western Storm Shadow missiles.
As you know, with the help of the latter, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy many enemy targets on the front and beyond.
What is important to understand is that American F-16 fighters, some of which have already been received by the Armed Forces, are not adapted to Storm Shadow missiles, so they are launched using Soviet-designed Su-24 aircraft.
When Ukraine can get the first Mirage
According to the editorial office of La Tribune, within the first batch, France plans to provide Kyiv with 3 aircraft.
As the journalists managed to find out, their provision will be made "in the first trimester" of 2025 (January-April).
It is worth noting that the French Ministry of Defense has not yet officially confirmed or denied these journalists' data.
