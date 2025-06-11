The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the Tambov gunpowder plant and two ammunition depots of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of a number of important military-industrial complex facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

SBS was struck by the Tambov powder factory

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to manufacture explosive materials and use ammunition, on the night of June 11, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor.

Damage to the facilities of the Tambov Gunpowder Plant and burning on its territory were recorded.

This is one of the main facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex, which is involved in the armed aggression against Ukraine. It produces gunpowder for various types of small arms, artillery and rocket systems, as well as colloxylin, which is used in the creation of various explosives.

The SBS clarified that the Tambov gunpowder plant is located 350 km from the Ukrainian border.

In addition, explosions were recorded in the areas of the ammunition depot of the 106th Airborne Division in the Kursk region and the Buturlinovka airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.