The situation at the front has worsened — the AFU have repelled 114 assaults by the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military personnel have effectively repelled 114 assaults by the Russian army, holding the frontlines and stopping the enemy's advances.
- Ongoing clashes and offensive actions in various strategic directions highlight the resilience and determination of Ukrainian defenders in facing the Russian invasion.
- The frontline update on July 10 reveals intense combat activity, with Ukrainian forces successfully thwarting enemy attacks in multiple areas while maintaining strategic positions.
Current situation on the front on July 10
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted 15 offensive actions today, and two clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy carried out five air strikes, dropped a total of eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 163 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian military personnel repelled an enemy attack in the Starytsia area.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy twice advanced on the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction , 20 clashes took place today, six of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.
In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy launched eight attacks today, six of which Ukrainian soldiers have already successfully stopped. The occupier units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnokamyanske and towards Viymka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Predtechyny and Bila Hora. Another clash is still ongoing.
The defense forces have already successfully stopped four enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, and Katerynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian troops have tried 38 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrne, Razine, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirovo, Udachne, Novosergiyevka, Muravka, Gorikhove, and Alekseyevka. Our defenders have already repelled 32 enemy attacks, and the fighting is ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Mirne, Shevchenko, and Zelenye Pole. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing.
The aggressor's aviation launched strikes with unguided air missiles on the settlements of Zaliznychne in the Hulyaipil direction and on the settlement of Plavnia in the Orikhiv direction.
In the Dnieper direction, the aggressor conducted four futile attacks towards the positions of our defenders, and another clash is ongoing.
