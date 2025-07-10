The situation at the front has worsened — the AFU have repelled 114 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.07.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy conducted 15 offensive actions today, and two clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy carried out five air strikes, dropped a total of eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 163 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian military personnel repelled an enemy attack in the Starytsia area.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy twice advanced on the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction , 20 clashes took place today, six of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy launched eight attacks today, six of which Ukrainian soldiers have already successfully stopped. The occupier units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnokamyanske and towards Viymka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the area of Chasovy Yar and in the direction of Predtechyny and Bila Hora. Another clash is still ongoing.