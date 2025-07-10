The AFU destroyed over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours, from July 9 to 10, the Russian invaders lost 920 soldiers and 136 pieces of equipment at the front.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved significant victories at the front, causing heavy losses to Russian occupiers.
- Within a mere 24-hour period, the Russian invaders lost 920 soldiers and 136 pieces of equipment, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
- The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine have reached staggering numbers, including personnel, tanks, artillery systems, and more.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 6, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,030,580 (+920) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,011 (+11) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,972 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 30,140 (+38) units;
MLRS — 1437 (+3) units;
air defense systems — 1193 units (+0);
aircraft — 421 units (+0);
helicopters — 340 units (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 44,781 (+324) units;
cruise missiles — 3445 (+6) units;
ships/boats — 28 units (+0);
submarines — 1 unit (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54,656 (+81) units;
special equipment — 3929 units (+0).
