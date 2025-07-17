The AFU eliminated almost 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to July 17, 2025, amount to about 1 million 38 thousand 650 people, of which 1,190 people in the past 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11029 (+4),

armored combat vehicles — 22,996 (+1),

artillery systems — 30438 (+43),

MLRS — 1440 (+0),

air defense systems — 1197 (+1),

aircraft — 421 (+0),

helicopters — 340 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 46414 (+250),

cruise missiles — 3491 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55383 (+154),

special equipment — 3932 (+0).

The data is being refined.