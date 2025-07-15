The General Staff of the AFU reports on the colossal losses of the Russian army — infographics
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU reports on the colossal losses of the Russian army — infographics

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 15, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,230 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 3 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, 245 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 122 vehicles of the invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful attacks on multiple areas of concentration and equipment of the Russian army.
  • Stay informed with the latest updates on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the significant developments in the military operations against Russian forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 15, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/15/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1036290 (+1230) persons

  • tanks — 11022 (+3) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,993 (+6) units

  • artillery systems — 30346 (+52) units

  • MLRS — 1440 (+2) units

  • air defense means — 1194 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 45880 (+245)

  • cruise missiles — 3491 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55147 (+122)

  • special equipment — 3932 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on July 14, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 11 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, and five command posts of the Russian army.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump urged Zelensky to attack Moscow and St. Petersburg — insiders
Trump pushes Zelensky to take decisive action
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"If you want war, we will arm Ukraine." US Ambassador to NATO addressed Putin
The US is ready to help Ukraine finally defeat Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump considers providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Tomahawk for Ukraine — why is it so important?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?