The General Staff of the AFU reports on the colossal losses of the Russian army — infographics

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,230 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 3 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, 245 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 122 vehicles of the invaders.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful attacks on multiple areas of concentration and equipment of the Russian army.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 15, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/15/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1036290 (+1230) persons
tanks — 11022 (+3) units
armored combat vehicles — 22,993 (+6) units
artillery systems — 30346 (+52) units
MLRS — 1440 (+2) units
air defense means — 1194 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 45880 (+245)
cruise missiles — 3491 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55147 (+122)
special equipment — 3932 (+0)
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on July 14, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 11 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, and five command posts of the Russian army.
