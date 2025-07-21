The General Staff of the AFU updated the Russian Federation's losses in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from July 20 to 21, the Russian army lost another 1,170 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 54 artillery systems and 199 drones.
Points of attention
- Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,170 soldiers in the conflict against Ukraine.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 54 artillery systems and 199 drones belonging to the Russian Federation.
- The total losses of the Russian army since February 2022 have reached about 1,043,160 individuals wounded or killed.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 21, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,043,160 (+1,170) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,037 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,028 (+7) units;
artillery systems — 30,637 (+54) units;
MLRS — 1444 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1199 (+1) units;
aircraft — 421 units (+0);
helicopters — 340 units (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47,181 (+199) units;
cruise missiles — 3,515 units (+0);
ships/boats — 28 units (+0);
submarines — 1 unit (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55,859 (+132) units;
special equipment — 3934 (+2) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-