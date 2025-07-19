Almost 40 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 38.
Points of attention
- Almost 40 battles have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with ongoing clashes in multiple directions.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive in various areas.
- Details of enemy attacks, airstrikes, and artillery assaults on Ukrainian positions and settlements are provided in the latest operational update.
Current situation on the front on July 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Four enemy attacks took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, one battle is still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping seven guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 130 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the areas of the settlements of Liptsy and Starytsia, and clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the attack of the Russian occupiers in the Golubivka area continues.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army has launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novy Mir, Torske, and Serebryanka today. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
The enemy has not conducted any active operations in the Siversky direction since the beginning of the day.
In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Chasovy Yar area.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Diliivka and Toretsk, and another clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovske direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 15 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyevka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne and in the Pokrovske direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 13 attacks. Enemy aircraft carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, and Bilytske.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one assault by enemy troops in the area of the Shevchenko settlement.
The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Hulyaipil direction .
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian forces have had one clash near Kamyanske during the current day, in addition, the enemy has carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni and Prymorske.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Tyahynka and Lviv, but did not conduct assault operations.
