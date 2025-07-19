Almost 40 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four enemy attacks took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions today, one battle is still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping seven guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 130 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the areas of the settlements of Liptsy and Starytsia, and clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the attack of the Russian occupiers in the Golubivka area continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novy Mir, Torske, and Serebryanka today. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

The enemy has not conducted any active operations in the Siversky direction since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Chasovy Yar area.