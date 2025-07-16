Russia has intensified assaults. The AFU described the situation on the front in the Zaporizhia region

Russian occupation troops in Zaporizhia are trying to advance towards the settlements of Novodanylivka and Kamianske.

Russia has intensified assaults on the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions of the front

This was announced on TV by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Currently, there are fewer active combat clashes or active assaults in these directions than in some others along the entire line of combat contact. In the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions, we have one or two combat clashes per day, in particular, over the past 24 hours in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka, but this attempt was unsuccessful. In addition, for several days in a row, the enemy, as with Malynivka, tried to advance in the settlement of Kamianske. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

He added that in Kamianske, the occupiers destroyed virtually all positions of the Defense Forces and almost all buildings.