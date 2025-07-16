Russia has intensified assaults. The AFU described the situation on the front in the Zaporizhia region
Russia has intensified assaults. The AFU described the situation on the front in the Zaporizhia region

AFU
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Russian occupation troops in Zaporizhia are trying to advance towards the settlements of Novodanylivka and Kamianske.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupation troops are intensifying assaults in the Zaporizhia region, targeting settlements like Novodanylivka and Kamianske.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively countering the advances of the enemy forces in the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions, destroying their positions and buildings.
  • Despite facing resistance from Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Russian troops continue to launch assaults, utilizing various weapons including aviation strikes.

Russia has intensified assaults on the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions of the front

This was announced on TV by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Currently, there are fewer active combat clashes or active assaults in these directions than in some others along the entire line of combat contact. In the Orikhiv and Hulyaipil directions, we have one or two combat clashes per day, in particular, over the past 24 hours in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka, but this attempt was unsuccessful. In addition, for several days in a row, the enemy, as with Malynivka, tried to advance in the settlement of Kamianske.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

He added that in Kamianske, the occupiers destroyed virtually all positions of the Defense Forces and almost all buildings.

Small groups of infantry (the enemy — ed.) tried to enter this settlement (Kamenske — ed.) and hold out, but they cannot hold out there. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are destroying these groups, but the enemy continues shelling and strikes from various types of weapons — in particular, quite often uses aviation, striking with guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles.

