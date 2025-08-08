The situation at the front — almost 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. The total number of clashes has now reached 77.
Points of attention
Current situation on the front on August 8
Operational information as of 16:00 08.08.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six enemy attacks today, and another clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out seven strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 144 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction today, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Novovasylivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Mirne, Kupyansk, and in the direction of Novaya Kruglyakivka, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction , the invading army has launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Torske, Dibrova, as well as in the direction of Shandryholovy. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, Russian units twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried three times to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk and Pleshchiivka areas.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zvirovo, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zelenyi Kut, and in the direction of Kozatsky, Dorozhny, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 24 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders have stopped six assault operations by enemy troops, and six more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Zelenoe Pole, Tolstoy, Temyrivka, Maliivka, Novopil and Olhivske.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Malynivka area. In addition, it launched an air strike with unguided aircraft missiles on Bilogirye.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled the invader's attack towards Novoandriyevka.
In the Prydniprovskie direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy launched an airstrike on Olhivka.
