The situation at the front — almost 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 08.08.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six enemy attacks today, and another clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out seven strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 144 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction today, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Mirne, Kupyansk, and in the direction of Novaya Kruglyakivka, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction , the invading army has launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Torske, Dibrova, as well as in the direction of Shandryholovy. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, Russian units twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.