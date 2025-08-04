Over 70 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 76 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have engaged in over 70 combat clashes with the Russian Army since the beginning of the day, demonstrating their commitment to defending Ukrainian territory.
- Multiple fronts, including North-Slobozhansk, South Slobozhansky, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper, have witnessed intense battles and airstrikes by the enemy forces.
Current situation on the front on August 4
Operational information as of 16:00 08/04/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 13 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropped 21 guided bombs, and carried out 195 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance towards Kozacha Lopan, Goptivka, and Kolodyazny, as well as near Krasny Pershy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses near the settlement of Golubivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Dronivka and Serebryanka. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Viyimka area. Our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Chasovy Yar area in the Kramatorsk direction.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 25 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka and Zelenyi Kut. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling twenty-two enemy attacks, three clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation dropped aerial bombs on Dobropillya.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenye Pole, Zeleny Gay, Piddubne, and Maliyivka. The defense forces repelled three enemy assaults, and another attack is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy once tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Malynivka area. Enemy aircraft struck Bilogirye and Uspenivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invading units attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandreyevka. The aggressor's aircraft carried out an airstrike on the Malokaterynivka area.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders, and another clash is ongoing.
