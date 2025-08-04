Over 70 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 08/04/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, 13 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 11 air strikes, dropped 21 guided bombs, and carried out 195 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance towards Kozacha Lopan, Goptivka, and Kolodyazny, as well as near Krasny Pershy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses near the settlement of Golubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Dronivka and Serebryanka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Viyimka area. Our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Chasovy Yar area in the Kramatorsk direction.