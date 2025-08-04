The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,010 soldiers at the front. A tank and armored combat vehicles were also destroyed.
- The General Staff of the AFU has reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,010 soldiers at the front in the war against Ukraine.
- The updated losses of the Russian army also include the destruction of tanks, combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other military equipment.
- The total combat losses of the Russian occupiers from February 24, 2022, to August 4, 2025, amount to over a million people and thousands of units of various military equipment.
Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 4, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,057,140 (+1,010) people;
tanks — 11,069 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,079 (+8) units;
artillery systems — 31,053 (+28) units;
MLRS — 1452 (+0) units;
air defense assets — 1203 (+0) units;
aircraft — 421 (+0) units;
helicopters — 340 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49,451 (+77) units;
cruise missiles — 3,553 (+1) units;
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — one (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57,244 (+85) units;
special equipment — 3935 (+0) units.
