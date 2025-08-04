The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,010 soldiers at the front. A tank and armored combat vehicles were also destroyed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine.

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 4, 2025 are approximately: