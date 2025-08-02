Situation at the front — the AFU have repelled 50 assaults by the Russian army

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. In total, 50 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian military has repelled 50 assaults by the Russian army in various directions, including air strikes and artillery shelling.
- Defenders successfully maintained defenses in the North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Torets, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper directions.
- Continuous clashes and ongoing battles in multiple settlements highlight the intense situation on the frontline between Ukraine and Russia.
Current situation on the front on August 2
Operational information as of 16:00 02.08.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of ten guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 artillery shells.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe, and two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out three assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zagryzove, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eleven times near the settlements of Karpivka, Hryhorivka and towards the settlements of Cherneschyna, Seredne, and Shandryholove. Six clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance towards the settlement of Novomarkovo.
In the Torets direction, in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka and in the direction of Ivano-Pol, our soldiers stopped four enemy offensive actions, another clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 14 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Udachne, Zeleny Kut, Novoukrainka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped thirteen attacks.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil and in the direction of the settlement of Filiya. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of Bilogirya.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb in the Novoandreyevka area.
In the Dnieper direction, Lviv was subjected to an airstrike.
