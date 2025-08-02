Situation at the front — the AFU have repelled 50 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 02.08.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven air strikes, dropped a total of ten guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 artillery shells.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out three assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zagryzove, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eleven times near the settlements of Karpivka, Hryhorivka and towards the settlements of Cherneschyna, Seredne, and Shandryholove. Six clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance towards the settlement of Novomarkovo.