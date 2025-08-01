The situation at the front — 70 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 08/01/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of the three enemy attacks today was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, and fighting is currently ongoing. The enemy also carried out five air strikes, dropping eleven anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 159 attacks, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders near Krasny Pershy, and received a worthy rebuff.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of the settlement of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the following settlements: Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova during the day. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyansky and towards Zvanivka. Since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have repelled one assault by the invader's units, and two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces towards Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped the enemy's offensive.