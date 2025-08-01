The situation at the front — 70 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. At present, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor is 70.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively repelling attacks and holding back the advance of the Russian troops in various regions of the country.
- Operational information as of August 1 reveals that Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 70 battles with the Russian aggressor, showcasing their determination and resilience.
- From North Slobozhansk to Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defense forces are engaging in clashes, repelling air strikes, and defending their positions with valor.
Current situation on the front on August 1
Operational information as of 16:00 08/01/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
One of the three enemy attacks today was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, and fighting is currently ongoing. The enemy also carried out five air strikes, dropping eleven anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 159 attacks, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders near Krasny Pershy, and received a worthy rebuff.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of the settlement of Holubivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the following settlements: Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova during the day. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyansky and towards Zvanivka. Since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have repelled one assault by the invader's units, and two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces towards Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped the enemy's offensive.
In the Toretsk direction, four clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements: Diliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made thirty-four attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions near the settlements: Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled thirty enemy attacks, and four clashes are ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements: Oleksandrograd, Piddubne, Tovste, Maliyivka, and Voskresenka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the settlement of Bilogirya was hit by unguided air missiles.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders advanced on the positions of our units seven times, one battle is still ongoing. The invaders also launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.
