90 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 90.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops have reported a total of 90 combat clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- Enemy units have conducted various attacks and air strikes across multiple directions of the Ukrainian front line, highlighting the tense situation.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled most of the enemy's attempts to storm their positions, showcasing resilience and strategic defense strategies.
Current situation on the front on July 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Six clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and also carried out 159 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Zeleny and Krasny Pershy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 19 times today in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and towards Dronivka and Serebryanka. Five clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near Hryhorivka and towards Viymka — all the enemy's attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Predtechyny.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions six times in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar. Currently, one battle is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 34 times today in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Razine, Lysivka, Chunyshyne, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Zeleny Kut, and Dachne. Fighting continues in seven locations.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Zelenye Pole, Piddubne, Oleksandrograd, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temyrivka. Five more clashes are ongoing.
No clashes have been recorded in the Hulyaipil direction at this time, but the enemy carried out air strikes with unguided rockets and guided bombs on the settlements of Zaliznychne and Bilogirya.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an attack in the Kamyanske area, and Novoandreyevka came under the blows of the invaders' aircraft.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults.
