90 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Six clashes have taken place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, and also carried out 159 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Zeleny and Krasny Pershy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked 19 times today in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and towards Dronivka and Serebryanka. Five clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near Hryhorivka and towards Viymka — all the enemy's attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Predtechyny.