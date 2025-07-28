The General Staff of the AFU reported on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from July 27 to 28, the Russian army lost another 1,000 Russian soldiers, artillery systems, and one unit of MLRS at the front.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 28, 2025 are approximately: