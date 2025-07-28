The General Staff of the AFU reported on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from July 27 to 28, the Russian army lost another 1,000 Russian soldiers, artillery systems, and one unit of MLRS at the front.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has suffered over 1 million combat losses since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, including thousands of pieces of equipment and vehicles.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the disproportionately large losses of the Russian Federation in the ongoing conflict.
- Recent figures show that the Russian army has lost approximately 1,050,250 personnel, 11,061 tanks, 23,064 armored combat vehicles, and more in the war against Ukraine.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to July 28, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,050,250 (+1,000) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,061 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,064 (+1) units;
artillery systems — 30,826 (+4) units;
MLRS — 1450 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1201 (+0) units;
aircraft — 421 (+0) units;
helicopters — 340 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 48,393 (+235) units;
cruise missiles — 3546 (+0) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56,596 (+103) units;
special equipment — 3935 (+0) units.
