The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to July 31, 2025 reached about 1,053,260 people, including 1,070 invaders eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a million Russian servicemen from February 2022 to July 2025, with 1,070 invaders eliminated in the last 24 hours.
  • In the ongoing conflict, Ukrainian defense forces have destroyed more than 50,000 units of Russian military equipment and technical means.
  • Recent statistics showcased significant losses on the Russian side, including the destruction of enemy tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, drones, and more.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook about the losses of the Russian occupiers.

Current losses of the Russian army

Thus, as of July 31, Ukrainian defense forces have already destroyed:

  • 11067 (+1) enemy tanks,

  • 23066(+1) armored combat vehicles,

  • 30911 (+16) artillery systems,

  • 1451 (+0) multiple launch rocket system,

  • 1203 (+1) air defense systems,

  • 421 (+0) plane,

  • 340 (+0) helicopters,

  • 48894 (+209) operational-tactical level drones,

  • 3548 (+0) cruise missiles,

  • 28 (+0) ships/boats,

  • 1 (+0) submarine,

  • 56822 (+68) units of automotive equipment and tank trucks,

  • 3935 (+0) units of special equipment of the Russian army.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU reported on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
90 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?