The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,070 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to July 31, 2025 reached about 1,053,260 people, including 1,070 invaders eliminated in the last 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook about the losses of the Russian occupiers.

Current losses of the Russian army

Thus, as of July 31, Ukrainian defense forces have already destroyed: