The AFU destroyed a Russian S-300 air defense system at the Zaporizhia region's TOT
Ukraine
The AFU destroyed a Russian S-300 air defense system at the Zaporizhia region's TOT

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-300
On August 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a precision strike on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted and destroyed a Russian S-300 air defense system in the Zaporizhia region, reducing the enemy's long-range fire capabilities.
  • The precision strikes showcase the high professionalism of Ukrainian units in combating the Russian occupation forces, ensuring the protection of civilian infrastructure in the region.
  • The systematic destruction of key elements of Russia's military potential by Ukraine weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations and hold illegally seized territories.

The AFU destroyed another Russian S-300 air defense system

As a result of the operation, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupation forces was destroyed by means of long-range fire.

The elimination of this target significantly reduces the enemy's long-range firepower and reduces its ability to fire at positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the civilian infrastructure of the region.

This strike once again confirms the effectiveness and accuracy of Ukrainian units in detecting and striking critically important enemy targets, including in temporarily occupied territories.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the systematic destruction of key elements of Russia's military potential, which weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations, hold illegally seized territories, and ensure occupation.

Ukraine will continue the struggle until the complete withdrawal of Russian occupation troops, the restoration of territorial integrity, and the establishment of a just and lasting peace.

