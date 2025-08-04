The AFU destroyed a Russian S-300 air defense system at the Zaporizhia region's TOT

On August 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a precision strike on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.

The AFU destroyed another Russian S-300 air defense system

As a result of the operation, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupation forces was destroyed by means of long-range fire.

The elimination of this target significantly reduces the enemy's long-range firepower and reduces its ability to fire at positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the civilian infrastructure of the region. Share

This strike once again confirms the effectiveness and accuracy of Ukrainian units in detecting and striking critically important enemy targets, including in temporarily occupied territories.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the systematic destruction of key elements of Russia's military potential, which weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations, hold illegally seized territories, and ensure occupation.