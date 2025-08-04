On August 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a precision strike on Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted and destroyed a Russian S-300 air defense system in the Zaporizhia region, reducing the enemy's long-range fire capabilities.
- The precision strikes showcase the high professionalism of Ukrainian units in combating the Russian occupation forces, ensuring the protection of civilian infrastructure in the region.
- The systematic destruction of key elements of Russia's military potential by Ukraine weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations and hold illegally seized territories.
The AFU destroyed another Russian S-300 air defense system
As a result of the operation, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian occupation forces was destroyed by means of long-range fire.
This strike once again confirms the effectiveness and accuracy of Ukrainian units in detecting and striking critically important enemy targets, including in temporarily occupied territories.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the systematic destruction of key elements of Russia's military potential, which weakens the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations, hold illegally seized territories, and ensure occupation.
