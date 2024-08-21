Defense forces hit the S-300 anti-aircraft complex of the Russian army in the Rostov region

The Russian S-300 air defense system was attacked by the Defense Forces

According to the General Staff, on August 21, units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the position of the enemy's S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex near the settlement of Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

According to the results of objective control, explosions were observed at certain aiming points. The accuracy of the lesion is still being investigated. Share

Russian invaders also use S-300 complexes for attacks on peaceful cities of Ukraine, destroying residential buildings and terrorizing the civilian population.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU combine oil depot in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

After the attack of Ukrainian drones, a fire broke out at the oil depot, which could not be extinguished for the third day. The burning area has increased to 10,000 square meters.

It is reported that about 22 of the 74 diesel tanks are currently burning there and are likely to burn for several more days. About 520 people are extinguishing the fire, rescuers from neighboring regions are involved.