The AFU neutralized over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day
The AFU neutralized over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Since the beginning of August 9, 118 combat clashes have occurred at the front.

Points of attention

  • 118 combat clashes have occurred at the front since the beginning of August 9, with Ukrainian troops repelling 30 attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, and other settlements.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 153 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, emphasizing the ongoing battles and the significant losses suffered by the Russian invaders.
  • Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 08/09/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out two missile strikes with six missiles and 56 air strikes using 91 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,670 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 3,069 attacks on our military positions and settlements.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, invading units have tried 30 times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok.

There are four ongoing clashes so far.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 153 occupiers, 99 of them irreversibly.

Destroyed:

  • 13 enemy vehicles,

  • 4 guns,

  • 102 unmanned aerial vehicles,

  • 3 satellite terminals,

  • 1 enemy radar station.

