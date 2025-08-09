The AFU neutralized over 150 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction during the day

Since the beginning of August 9, 118 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction
Operational information as of 22:00 08/09/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian invaders carried out two missile strikes with six missiles and 56 air strikes using 91 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,670 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 3,069 attacks on our military positions and settlements.
Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, invading units have tried 30 times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne and towards the settlements of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok.
There are four ongoing clashes so far.
Today, in this direction, according to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 153 occupiers, 99 of them irreversibly.
Destroyed:
13 enemy vehicles,
4 guns,
102 unmanned aerial vehicles,
3 satellite terminals,
1 enemy radar station.
